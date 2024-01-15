PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,282,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

