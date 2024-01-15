PayPay Securities Corp Has $33,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $374.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.33. The company has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on META. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

