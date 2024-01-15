Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

