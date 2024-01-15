Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$53.00 by ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$53.00 price objective by equities researchers at ATB Capital in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.79.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$46.06. 145,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,139. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.73.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.209937 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

