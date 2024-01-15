PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment makes up approximately 4.0% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of PENN Entertainment worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. 6,515,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PENN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.