Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Corteva stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

