Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $218.91 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

