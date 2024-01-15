Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 831 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CI opened at $305.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.85. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.