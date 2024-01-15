Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,708 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,785,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,960,822. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

