Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

