Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 305.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,645. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.24.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

