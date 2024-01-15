Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

