Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.43. 1,161,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
