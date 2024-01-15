Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,798 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.