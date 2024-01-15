Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.04. 1,850,044 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

