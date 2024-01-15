Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 646 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000.

IWX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.12. 122,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $70.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

