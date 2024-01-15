PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,096,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053,629 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $98,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PCG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,393,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,910,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

