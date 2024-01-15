Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,638,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 2,985,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 472.5 days.

Shares of Pgs Asa stock remained flat at $0.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Pgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

