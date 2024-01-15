PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGTI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGTI

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.50 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,162,000 after purchasing an additional 269,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.