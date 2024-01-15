Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,644. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.21. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

