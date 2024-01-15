Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after purchasing an additional 321,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after purchasing an additional 297,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.95. 932,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,478. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.73.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

