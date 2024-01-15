Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.39. 4,299,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,089. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

