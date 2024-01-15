Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.31. 3,474,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,933. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $161.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.