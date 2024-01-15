Physicians Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $494.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.36. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.56 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

