Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,277,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 8,338,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.4 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PIAIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

