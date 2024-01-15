Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,277,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 8,338,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.4 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PIAIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.19.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.