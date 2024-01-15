Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNGAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.