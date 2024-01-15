Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $84.46 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

