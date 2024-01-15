Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

PHD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 38,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 243,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.