Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
PHD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 38,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.48.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
