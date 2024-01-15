Piper Sandler Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $86.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Five9 Stock Down 0.3 %

Five9 stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

