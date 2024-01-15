Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $455.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $395.62.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.74. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.