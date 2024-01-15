Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Trading Up 33.3%

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 215,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 120,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

