PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PPL by 117.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,311. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

