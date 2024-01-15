Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

