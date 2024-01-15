Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $181.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.74 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $198.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

