Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $963,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $209.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

