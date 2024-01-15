Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $269,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,328,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 76,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $119.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.