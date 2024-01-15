Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $324,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

