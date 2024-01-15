Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $381,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $305.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.32 and a 52 week high of $306.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.