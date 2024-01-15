Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $60,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 361,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $12.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock worth $3,161,751. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

