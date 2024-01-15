Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,049 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Stryker comprises 0.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

SYK stock opened at $312.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.53. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $248.80 and a 52 week high of $317.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

