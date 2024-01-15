Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,547 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,510,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 324,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

