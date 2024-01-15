Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %

WING opened at $261.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.08. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $264.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WING

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.