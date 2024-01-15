Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $39,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $132,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $103.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $191,206 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

