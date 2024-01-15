Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NU by 2.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $9.26 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.93.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

