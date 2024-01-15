Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $50.31 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

