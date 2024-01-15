Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $729.18. 832,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,967. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $734.30. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $681.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.