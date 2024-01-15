Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $146.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,533,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

