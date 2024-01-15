Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $32.95. 7,766,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

