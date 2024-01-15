Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises 2.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 676,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

