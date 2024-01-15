Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 187,970 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,970 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 1.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 849,949 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 656,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 2,107,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

